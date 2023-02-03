Soldier gets life for rape of mentally challenged teen
Man who targeted his girlfriend’s daughter plans to appeal against conviction and sentence, saying he wants to rejoin SANDF
An SANDF soldier who stripped away the innocence of a child when he raped his girlfriend’s 14-year-old mentally challenged daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.
The sentence was handed down on Thursday in the regional court in Gqeberha...
