News

Nelson Mandela Bay council approves water tariff drop to improve city’s finances

By Andisa Bonani - 03 February 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay’s council has approved a proposal to drop water tariffs down a notch to ease the financial burden on residents in the hope this will encourage them to pay their municipal bills.

The municipality has made a U-turn on its decision in 2022 to impose punitive tariffs on water users whose consumption was high...

