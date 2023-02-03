Nelson Mandela Bay council approves water tariff drop to improve city’s finances
By Andisa Bonani - 03 February 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay’s council has approved a proposal to drop water tariffs down a notch to ease the financial burden on residents in the hope this will encourage them to pay their municipal bills.
The municipality has made a U-turn on its decision in 2022 to impose punitive tariffs on water users whose consumption was high...
