LISTEN | Petroleum, gas companies won’t give up fight to blast SA’s coastlines, says Knox

Despite the Makhanda high court setting aside Shell’s oil and gas exploration right in 2023, which gave the multinational company licence to seismically blast the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast, activists say it’s too early to celebrate as companies refuse to back down.
On this week’s That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, Save The Wild Coast’s Dean Knox says petroleum and gas companies will not give up without a fight in their quest to mine on SA’s coastlines, despite the court ruling.
“We’re not out of the woods yet as far as the Save the Wild Coast campaign is concerned.
“There are huge oil and gas resources under the ocean and the guys who want those resources will not give up very easily because there’s a lot of money at stake,” Knox said.
Also, it’s D-Day for Garden Route communities to register their comments on the scoping assessment of Total’s application to mine a block of seabed offshore between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis for gas.
According to Knox, the huge oil and gas reserves between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis are estimated to be worth R17-trillion, a tempting prospect according to Mann.
