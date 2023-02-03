Law and order must return to Bay — mayor
As families of mass shooting victims shed tears at memorial service, city moves to increase security in townships
By Yolanda Palezweni and Andisa Bonani - 03 February 2023
While a plan to deploy Metro Police to townships, bolster community policing forums and get 500 cameras running again was approved in council on Thursday, the sound of crying echoed though the Nangoza Jebe Hall during a memorial service for the Kwazakhele mass shooting victims.
The ANC filed a motion of exigency at a council meeting as a means to curb the rampant fatal shootings across the city...
