News

Karoo stalwart leaves a legacy with bells on it

‘He moved in circles we were oblivious to, and we learn something new about him every day’

03 February 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Months after his death, tributes to a Graaff-Reinet stalwart are still pouring in and the true affect he had on the community are only now dawning on Dave Stern’s family.

Most recently, Union High School unveiled the David Stern Memorial Bell, to honour the role he played at his alma mater and the Old Unionite Association...

