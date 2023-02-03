Convicted wife killer given life sentence
A Gqeberha man was sentenced on Friday to life imprisonment for shooting his wife in the head, after she refused to return to their Booysen Park home.
The prescribed minimum sentence of life for premeditated murder was the only suitable sentence, Gqeberha high court judge Vuyokazi Noncembu said. She said it was Luthando Landule’s own words and actions that had determined the length of the sentence...
Court reporter
