The Mangaung metro tactical response team has arrested three men for alleged possession of boxes of antiretrovirals used to treat HIV.
Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the men were nabbed at a mall in Kenneth Kaunda Road, Helicon Heights, in Bloemfontein, on Wednesday.
The different brands of ARVs are valued at R85,000.
According to a preliminary investigation, the medicines were stolen during a break-in at a clinic in Boshof.
The three suspects, aged 28, 43 and 52, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon.
Trio nabbed with HIV drugs stolen from a health clinic
Image: 123rf.com/PENCHAN PUMILA
