×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Trio nabbed with HIV drugs stolen from a health clinic

By TImesLIVE - 02 February 2023
Three Free State men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen ARVs. Stock image.
Three Free State men have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen ARVs. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/PENCHAN PUMILA

The Mangaung metro tactical response team has arrested three men for alleged possession of boxes of antiretrovirals used to treat HIV.

Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the men were nabbed at a mall in Kenneth Kaunda Road, Helicon Heights, in Bloemfontein, on Wednesday.

The different brands of ARVs are valued at R85,000.

According to a preliminary investigation, the medicines were stolen during a break-in at a clinic in Boshof.

The three suspects, aged 28, 43 and 52, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read