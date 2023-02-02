A Johannesburg woman is facing murder charges for allegedly drowning her three-year-old stepdaughter before attempting suicide.
Suicidal stepmom on murder charge after toddler drowns in bath
The woman allegedly tried to commit suicide after the drowning but survived
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
A Johannesburg woman is facing murder charges for allegedly drowning her three-year-old stepdaughter before attempting suicide.
The mother allegedly drowned her stepdaughter in a bath in Mulbarton. According to the Mondeor community policing forum, the mother tried to commit suicide but survived.
“The three-year-old baby girl died. When the CPF arrived on scene, the baby had a faint pulse but died soon thereafter at the Netcare Mulbarton Hospital,” said sector 1 chairperson Mike Fontes.
Police confirmed a murder case is being investigated. Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the mother was arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
“The matter was postponed to Thursday,” he said.
