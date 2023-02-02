×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suicidal stepmom on murder charge after toddler drowns in bath

The woman allegedly tried to commit suicide after the drowning but survived

02 February 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
A woman is to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for allegedly drowning her three-year-old stepdaughter. Stock photo.
A woman is to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for allegedly drowning her three-year-old stepdaughter. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Johannesburg woman is facing murder charges for allegedly drowning her three-year-old stepdaughter before attempting suicide.

The mother allegedly drowned her stepdaughter in a bath in Mulbarton. According to the Mondeor community policing forum, the mother tried to commit suicide but survived.

“The three-year-old baby girl died. When the CPF arrived on scene, the baby had a faint pulse but died soon thereafter at the Netcare Mulbarton Hospital,” said sector 1 chairperson Mike Fontes.

Police confirmed a murder case is being investigated. Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the mother was arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

“The matter was postponed to Thursday,” he said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read