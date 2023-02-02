×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay urged to rethink housing approach to protect climate buffer

By Guy Rogers - 02 February 2023

The Zwartkops Conservancy has called on the metro to focus any new housing projects in areas that are already environmentally compromised or at least not sensitive.

This in an effort to help protect the remaining swathes of valuable valley thicket...

