Nelson Mandela Bay urged to rethink housing approach to protect climate buffer
By Guy Rogers - 02 February 2023
The Zwartkops Conservancy has called on the metro to focus any new housing projects in areas that are already environmentally compromised or at least not sensitive.
This in an effort to help protect the remaining swathes of valuable valley thicket...
