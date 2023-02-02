A city living in fear.
That just about sums up Nelson Mandela Bay as criminals wreak havoc, shooting their way across the metro.
In the latest incident, seven people were murdered and four others injured in a mass shooting while attending a party in Kwazakhele this past Sunday.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane describes the escalation of crime as a war that can only be defeated with the help of communities joining forces with security companies, police and with support from provincial and national government.
“Everyone must be vigilant. People must know we are living with criminals in our midst.
“Criminals must be identified and exposed so that they don’t actually get joy and comfort among us.”
LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay residents warned to stay alert as crime spirals out of control
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
