×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Illegal’ cab drivers cry foul over Gqeberha shopping centre ban

Cleary Park shopping mall management relents after operators allegedly assaulted during protest

Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 02 February 2023

Two drivers were allegedly assaulted as balaclava-clad men walked around the Cleary Park Shopping Centre when “illegal” cab operators were barred from using the centre’s parking lot as pickup and drop-off points for shoppers.

The drama on Wednesday struck fear in the hearts of shoppers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read