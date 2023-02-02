×

Court suspends council decision to declare DOP vacancies

By Andisa Bonani - 02 February 2023

The two DOP councillors are back in council after the Gqeberha high court suspended the city’s December decision to declare their seats vacant.

The declaration of Tukela Zumani and Florence Hermaans’ seats comes after the two were suspended by their party...

