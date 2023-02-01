The Edenvale SPCA obtained a search warrant through the police to gain access to the home of Chris Gagiano, the owner of private security company Swat SOS 247, on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE understands that the warrant was obtained on suspicion that Gagiano had been keeping a tiger which was spotted roaming Eastleigh Ridge on Monday, at his premises.
Five police officers and seven SPCA members from the national and Edenvale office swooped on Gagiano's Edenvale home on Wednesday.
The officers were met outside by Gagiano and his attorney Marius Verster where details of the search warrant were discussed.
Swat SOS 247 said the juvenile tiger had been safely captured on Monday hours after it had been spotted and that it had been darted and taken to an animal sanctuary.
SPCA and cops raid home of private security company owner in search of Edenvale tiger
Reporter
Image: Orrin Singh
Edenvale SPCA said it obtained information on the tiger's whereabouts and owner through a private security company but was unwilling to divulge details.
Verster said a statement regarding the search would be issued on behalf of his client.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
