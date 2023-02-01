Kwazakhele massacre death toll down to seven after victim found still fighting for his life

The death toll in Sunday’s mass shooting during a birthday party in Kwazakhele has been reduced to seven after investigating officers found one person, believed to have died, still fighting for his life in hospital.
According to initial police reports following the shooting at the Maqanda Street home, seven people died at the scene when two gunmen entered the premises and opened fire at about 5.15pm.
Four others were rushed to hospital with various injuries.
Subsequent reports by the police stated that one of the wounded victims had succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while another had been discharged.
However, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Wednesday that when officers visited the hospital to verify the name of the person believed to have died, they were informed he was still alive and receiving treatment.
“Police were informed that one of the injured persons that had been taken to hospital had passed away.
“The identity of this person was not known and when investigators visited the hospital on Tuesday, they were informed that he was still in a critical condition and unconscious, but had not passed away,” Naidu said.
His name, and the names of the other three people wounded in the shooting, has been withheld to protect their identities.
The seven people killed in the mass shooting were, meanwhile, identified as Vusumzi Sishuba, 50, Andile Sishuba, 52, Kholekile France, 54, Mbuyiseli Mboya, 64, Nomathamsanqa Mandla, 58, Liyema Poro, 20, and Nandipha Koliti, 42.
HeraldLIVE
