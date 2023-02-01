×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Knysna street vendors devastated after stalls set alight

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 01 February 2023

Knysna police are investigating a case of arson after several street vendor stalls were set alight at the weekend.

According to Knysna traders association chair Sydney Minto, the suspect behind the blaze on Saturday morning is believed to be a drug dealer in the area...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read