How long does it take to fill a pothole?
The short answer is the Nelson Mandela metro is unable to say
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 01 February 2023
How long does Nelson Mandela Bay municipality take to fix a water leak, pothole or blocked drain?
Well, it is anyone’s guess as not even the municipality was able to keep a proper record for the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year because the metro’s customer care and complaints management system was not fully functional...
How long does it take to fill a pothole?
The short answer is the Nelson Mandela metro is unable to say
How long does Nelson Mandela Bay municipality take to fix a water leak, pothole or blocked drain?
Well, it is anyone’s guess as not even the municipality was able to keep a proper record for the first six months of the 2022/2023 financial year because the metro’s customer care and complaints management system was not fully functional...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics