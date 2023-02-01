Gelvandale SUPERSPAR back to being Halaal compliant

After having its certification questioned, revoked and now reinstated, Gelvandale SUPERSPAR can finally continue to serve and provide peace of mind to customers purchasing Halaal products.
The Al-Akbar Halal Authority and a team of inspectors reinspected the store on January 11, a week after withdrawing its certification, and found it to be Halaal compliant.
This followed an uproar among patrons in 2022 after notices went up indicating all non-Halaal cold meats would be stored in the Tops liquor store next door.
Residents and various political parties questioned the decision, saying it was disrespectful and discriminatory against people belonging to certain religious groups.
At the time, then store manager Zane Lagerdien indicated that their biggest concern was the contamination of Halaal meats when uncertified goods were wrongfully placed among them.
However, all the products have since found their place on the shelves, and representatives of Al-Akbar and the Muslim community officially handed over the certificate to store manager Rohan Seymour in January.
Community leader Shaykh Mukhtar Raban, head imam of Taqwa Mosque in Gelvan Park, said the importance of the certification could not be unvalued as the store serviced one of the largest hubs of Muslims in Gqeberha, with about 8,000 people living in Gelvandale and the surrounding areas.
“I found their [SPAR Eastern Cape] engagement very encouraging and thank them for the way in which they handled the matter.
“They were proactive and professional, which was greatly appreciated.”
Raban said Muslims who did not live in the area had historically also made special trips to the store because of its wide variety of Halaal products.
He said in accordance with the tenets of Islamic law, Muslims could only consume food and drink permitted for consumption.
“As such, the store must have reliable Halaal certification in place to grant peace of mind to its Muslim consumers.
“It is a significant sin for Muslims to eat or drink anything that is non-Halaal or impure.
“We strive to consume foods that are Halaal to fulfil the religious legal requirements of Islam.”
Al-Akbar, headed by one of the most senior imams in Nelson Mandela Bay, has a 40-year track record in the region.
Raban thanked the Halaal authority and imam Behardien Jappie on behalf of the community for providing the certification service in the province.
SPAR Eastern Cape senior retail operations manager Wayne van Wyngaardt said the certifier had initially withdrawn the certificate on January 4.
“That withdrawal created a frenzy on social media, but all concerns were resolved in a meeting with the Muslim authorities,” Van Wyngaardt said.
“A communication channel was established and the certification renewed and returned.”
