Trial date confirmed for R24m toilet tender fraud case
The multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case of acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended housing head Mvuleni Mapu and several others has finally been given a trial date.
The date was set on Tuesday in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court where the 12 accused briefly appeared before magistrate Lionel Lindoor...
