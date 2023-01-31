Alexander Road High School staff have expressed their sadness and shock at the death of a teenage pupil who was gunned down in Kwazakhele at the weekend.
The body of grade 9 pupil Inako Magidiwana, 15, was found in Kwazakhele on Sunday after she was allegedly shot and left for dead by unknown suspects.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday as Magidiwana was walking down Mandleni Street.
“Initial reports indicate that the teenager was walking down the road when a black vehicle stopped nearby.
“One of the occupants produced a firearm and pointed it at the girl, who tried to run away.
“One shot was fired and she was hit in the back as she was fleeing.
“She succumbed to a single gunshot wound on the scene.”
Beetge said the motive behind the shooting was yet to be determined.
A teacher, speaking on behalf of the school community, said they were shocked and saddened by the incident.
“The Alex family is deeply saddened by the death of Inako.
“We are all injured by the loss of a wonderful person who was brimming with potential that will never be fulfilled.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to her family at this difficult time.”
The incident took place hours after a mass shooting that claimed eight lives during a birthday party in Maqanda Street.
Shortly after the teen’s death another shooting took place at a nearby tavern in Kwazakhele, claiming three lives.
And at about 9.30am on Tuesday morning, 73-year-old Nosipho Zwide was shot and killed in a house in Dubula Street, New Brighton.
Beetge said there were no clear links between any of the incidents, but detectives would look at all possibilities during the course of their investigations.
Anyone with information about the teen’s murder is urged to contact head of New Brighton detective services Detective Captain Msekeli Dangazele on 082-303-1029.
Alternatively, contact CrimeStop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
Teen gunned down in Kwazakhele
