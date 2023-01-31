×

SPCA wants confirmation of Edenvale tiger’s safety

31 January 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
SOS SA says the Edenvale tiger was captured, sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safekeeping, but the SPCA says it is yet to verify this.
The SPCA wants proof of the safety of the tiger which was reportedly captured after roaming around Edenvale on the East Rand on Monday morning.

“No tiger has been seen by the Edenvale SPCA staff and no confirmation has been received that she is safe or alive,” the animal welfare organisation said.

Swat SOS security is the only organisation to confirm the capture and relocation of the tiger. But this information was not passed on to its staff, the SPCA said.

The SPCA is in contact with its legal team on its next steps.

“We can assure our community that we will not leave matters there. This matter will be investigated and an update will be given to our community. This tiger deserves nothing less,” the SPCA said.

