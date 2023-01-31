Police top brass sweep in after Nelson Mandela Bay mass shooting
Cele pledges additional national and provincial resources to assist in investigation
Premium
By Riaan Marais and Yolanda Palezweni - 31 January 2023
Additional resources from provincial and national levels will be deployed to Nelson Mandela Bay after a mass shooting at a party on Sunday night left eight people dead and three wounded.
Two brothers, one of whom was celebrating his 50th birthday, were among the dead...
Police top brass sweep in after Nelson Mandela Bay mass shooting
Cele pledges additional national and provincial resources to assist in investigation
Additional resources from provincial and national levels will be deployed to Nelson Mandela Bay after a mass shooting at a party on Sunday night left eight people dead and three wounded.
Two brothers, one of whom was celebrating his 50th birthday, were among the dead...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News