It’s back to school at last for needy Knysna kids
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 31 January 2023
It was back to school for the first time on Monday as needy children from the community of Hornlee in Knysna finally received school uniforms and stationery, thanks to the fundraising efforts of a Good Samaritan.
When Changes of Knysna non-profit organisation founder Charmaine Sinclair heard that some parents could not afford to buy these vital items for their children, she took it upon herself to help them...
