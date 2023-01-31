'Give them hell': Phumzile Van Damme on Mpho Phalatse challenging for DA leadership

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has thrown her weight behind former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's ambitions to topple DA leader John Steenhuisen as federal leader.
Phalatse, who was ousted last week from the position of mayor, confirmed this week she would be challenging Steenhuisen at the DA’s federal congress in April.
“I believe my many years of experience as a technocrat in government and as a politician have sufficiently prepared me for the position of DA federal leader.
“Leading a huge multiparty coalition government in the City of Johannesburg, which is the economic hub of the country and continent, is not something to be taken lightly. In fact, I am the only candidate for this position who has had this rewarding experience,” Phalatse said.
Van Damme applauded Phalatse on her plans, saying she should give the “establishment hell”.
“The establishment is no doubt shook. Many assumed John would be unopposed with an unchallengeable firm hold on the DA. Give them hell, sis.
“The DA can still be saved from far right drift and anti-intellectualism. Even if victory seems unattainable, keep going,” said Van Damme.
She said it would be awkward for those who have publicly endorsed Steenhuisen.
“This is going to be a fun movie. I know all the characters, their motivations and strategies. Kind of awkward for those who have publicly endorsed John without knowing who his opponent would be. That’s what comprising your morals for power and power does.”
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Phalatse said “significant” people in the DA had approached her last year to contest for leadership.
“Several people within the DA approached me last year. There is a sense within the DA that we need a change in leadership, that we need to inject new energy into the leadership structures of the party in order for us to connect better with the electorate.
“We're not growing as fast as we would like, there's much competition now with many new entrants in this space and we do need to reconsider our stance as the DA.”
Phalatse said she's been mulling over her plans to contest for a while but it was fuelled by people criticising the party for not having representative leadership structures.
“I joined the DA in 2015 and I've never put my hand up to be in any leadership structures of the party except at a local level, so I do think I have a responsibility to change the face of the party if I really want to see the party grow — not only myself but I hope that I'll see many more people across the country doing the same.”
