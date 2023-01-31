×

News

Brilliant Bethelsdorp CPF win national prize

31 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Bethelsdorp’s men and women in blue are riding on the crest of excellence after scoring top honours at the National Excellence Awards in Polokwane at the weekend.

It follows their perfect run in the provincial leg of the awards in November...

