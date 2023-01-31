Brilliant Bethelsdorp CPF win national prize
Bethelsdorp’s men and women in blue are riding on the crest of excellence after scoring top honours at the National Excellence Awards in Polokwane at the weekend.
It follows their perfect run in the provincial leg of the awards in November...
