Alleged child sex-ring kingpin remanded, trial to resume Wednesday
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
The Johannesburg high court is yet to decide on whether an alleged child sex ring kingpin transgressed his bail conditions.
Andre Gerhard Ackerman, 52, was remanded and his trial will resume on Wednesday when the court is expected to rule.
He faces 740 charges related to sexual exploitation of boys, including sexual grooming, rape, attempted murder, human trafficking and living from the earnings of the sexual exploitation of children.
His bail conditions dominated proceedings on Monday with two witnesses, an investigating officer and an advocate who represented him at the Johannesburg magistrate's court testifying.
The witnesses testified virtually after Ackerman took the stand and told the court he moved to Pretoria to live with a friend.
He said he had to move because he couldn’t afford the R6,000 rent where he was living and would pay his friend in Pretoria R2,000 a month.
He was released on R6,000 bail in 2021 on condition he reports daily to the nearest police station.
But he failed to appear in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday, saying he was ill.
When police searched his home on Friday they found he had sold his possessions and disappeared.
He told the court he sold his TV and fridge and the items were advertised a while ago. He said he wasn’t intending to evade trial but wanted to move to Pretoria.
He visited a doctor on Friday and obtained a medical certificate. With his legs chained, Ackerman had visible fresh wounds on his head and was clad in a white T-shirt and shorts.
He said he was mugged on Friday by three assailants who took his phone and wallet after he saw a doctor. He didn’t provide the court with a medical certificate and could not remember what happened to it.
Ackerman alleged his bail conditions were amended and he didn’t know he was required to report to police if he moved within Gauteng.
Prosecutor Valencia Dube brought an urgent application on Saturday for Ackerman's bail to be revoked after he failed to provide a doctor's certificate on Friday.
Earlier, the court heard Ackerman intended to evade the trial and commit suicide. Statements obtained by police at the weekend alleged he was trying to run away.
He allegedly told a witness he wanted to obtain a firearm and move to the Western Cape.
Judge Mohamed Ismail said the impression created on Thursday was Ackerman couldn’t walk and “was sick as a dog”.
He said he couldn’t understand how someone who was very sick could move to Pretoria.
“But you were [more] worried about moving than your health,” said Ismail.
Advocate Paul Kennedy was a co-accused in the case but committed suicide in February last year. He was 63.
