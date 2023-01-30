EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in court in East London on Monday.
The pair allegedly fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Malema firearm trial continues at East London regional court
EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in court in East London on Monday.
The pair allegedly fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
