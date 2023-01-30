US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

The US embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.
In an updated security alert, the US embassy said “possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists” could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city's Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighbourhoods.
Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.
On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the US, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burnt in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.
On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the US and Europe.
Reuters
