News

Tiger safely captured in Edenvale, says local security, but SPCA is yet to verify

30 January 2023
Orrin Singh
Reporter
SOS SA says the Edenvale tiger was captured, sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safekeeping.
Image: SOS SA via Facebook

Conflicting reports that the escaped tiger in Edenvale has been captured have emerged.

Gary Wilson of Swat SOS told media in the Eastleigh Ridge suburb the tiger was safely darted a short while ago. 

However, Edenvale SPCA inspector Hope Mokalapa said they have no proof the tiger was darted.

The animal welfare organisation said in a statement at 11.12am: “We cannot confirm any reports as we have not seen the tiger nor heard from authorities as to whether she is safe and where she has been moved to. More information will be given when we have it but no confirmation can be given on any reports of her being safely captured.”

The suburb was panicked early on Monday by  news that an adolescent tiger had escaped from a property in the area.

The young tiger was spotted at about 5.20am on CCTV footage shared by Swat SOS.

Information about the owner and the property where the exotic big cat was kept remain sketchy.

UPDATE 3: tiger has been located and captured. Sedated and taken to a sanctuary UPDATE 2: *EDENVALE...

Posted by I love Edenvale - Community on Sunday, January 29, 2023

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

