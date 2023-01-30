WATCH | Siya Kolisi’s epic journey celebrated where it all began
Film on rugby legend’s remarkable rise to success screened for first time in Gqeberha
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 30 January 2023
Inspired by the return of their favourite son, a proud and emotional community rallied behind Siya Kolisi as he rose to pay it forward with the pre-screening of his documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story, in his hometown of Gqeberha at the weekend.
With 1,000 excited voices shouting his name, the Springbok captain’s arrival in Zwide to a rousing hero’s welcome lifted the curtain on his story at Isaac Booi Senior Primary School...
