New bases to slash ambulance response times, health department promises

Newly established Emergency Medical Services (EMS) bases in Nelson Mandela Bay aim to make headway as the health department in the Eastern Cape works to improve health care in the metro.
The department, charged with providing emergency services in suburban, urban and peri-urban areas of the province, has in the past battled to meet its quality and response targets.
In the Bay region, however, it hopes to inject a turnaround by improving rapid emergency response, with more than 85% of the population dependent on the essential service.
Satellite bases were launched at the West End and Central clinics and the Laetitia Bam Community Health Centre in Kariega.
This adds to the existing bases at Dora Nginza and the provincial hospitals in Kariega and Gqeberha , bringing the service closer to patients as part of decentralising the service.
“Nelson Mandela Bay metro is spearheading the EMS readiness for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) goals,” Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said.
“We commend the hard work of the [healthcare] teams.
“They are the best at putting patients above their own needs.”
Under the NHI, which introduced new regulations in 2017, the province is mandated to ensure the provision of quality EMS services through accredited providers.
Nelson Mandela Bay, per the national performance indicators for urban response times, is required to respond to priority 1 calls within 30 minutes.
“The department worked with staff to refurbish [some] bases more hospitable for staff to make their urban response time within 30 minutes [attainable],” Kupelo said.
He said SA had established the minimum norms and standards for staffing requirements, prescribed equipment and suitability of response vehicles, including ambulances.
However, for years, the metro has experienced various challenges brought on by the ever-growing demand for services.
An increasing population, attributed to rural-to-urban migration, has translated to expanding and new settlements.
The rapid increase meant little to no access for the newly set-up communities in emergency cases.
“This has put the programme under immense pressure,” Kupelo said.
Two bases — Dora Nginza and Uitenhage Provincial Hospital — service most of the metro.
At present, there are 37 public ambulances in the Bay serving 1,280,000 residents.
This is a far cry from the required 128 to meet the national norm of one ambulance per 10,000 residents.
The district can only operate 19 of the 37 ambulances at any given time, which paints a worrying picture of the resource constraints.
“Though there is a staff and ambulance shortage challenge, the team has consistently achieved its performance targets for priority 1 calls.”
In quarters one and two of the 2022/2023 financial year, Nelson Mandela Bay recorded priority 1 call response targets of 88.3% and 70.4% in urban areas, exceeding the set 50%.
“It is commendable as the district is also responsible for attending lower priority patients and moving stable patients across different levels of care.”
HeraldLIVE
New bases to slash ambulance response times, health department promises
Image: 123rf.com/ Jaromír Chalabala
HeraldLIVE
