Nelson Mandela Bay youths shine in international film

Placing a bright Hollywood spotlight on the awareness and integration of visually impaired people, youths from Gqeberha were featured in an international film which premiered worldwide recently.
The Light in my Eyes was filmed and produced by an international team and shares the experiences of youths with visual impairment from Egypt, Ghana, the Netherlands, the West Bank of the Palestinian territories, Uganda, Botswana and SA.
The premiere of the film on Thursday was simultaneously viewed in all seven countries, including Gqeberha, where the red carpet was rolled out at Khanyisa School in KwaDwesi for the stars of the show.
Khanyisa 2022 matriculant Onenkosi Ndongeni, 20, said while being interviewed for the film was overwhelming initially, it was also amazing and an experience of a lifetime.
“I mean, who wouldn’t want to be in a film?” Ndongeni said.
“People should stop feeling sorry for us, and just support and accept us.
“My dream is to one day be the best clinical psychologist.”
The Light in my Eyes was directed by Mohanad Diab, from Egypt, and local film maker Rafieka Davis was responsible for the South African film work.
“I learnt so much on this project about visually impaired people and their role in the community at large,” Davis said.
“I made a friend for life in Onenkosi and it was an honour to work with all the role players.”
The film was funded by Netherlands-based organisation Visio International.
Visio International programme manager Els de Keijzer said the goal of the film was to portray the opportunities and challenges that children, youths and young adults with a visual impairment experienced in different countries.
“The message is that participation is possible,” De Keijzer said.
“People with a visual impairment, especially, convey that they want to be seen as everyone else, not as pathetic but certainly not as a superhero either.
“They have similar desires, dreams and challenges in life, just like everyone else, with the difference that they have a visual impairment,”
Visio International and the filming crew partnered with the nonprofit programme, Bona uBuntu, in SA.
Bona uBuntu is a collaboration between various stakeholders aimed at improving the quality of education and integration of visually impaired people in the Eastern Cape.
Bona uBuntu programme co-ordinator Robyn Fick said it was an incredible experience for all involved to link up with people from other parts of the world.
“It is important for visually impaired people to be included in all aspects of life,” Fick said.
“We thank all the stars of the show, their families and all our supporters and partners for making this film possible.”
Capstone School grade 8 pupil Sienna Brits, 13, said the experience of being part of the film was inspiring as she met many other people, which encouraged her even more to one day travel the globe.
Khanyisa School grade 10 pupil Inganathi Xhaya, 16, said she planned to follow an acting career after the exciting experience of being in the film, while grade 9 pupil Oyiso Labase, 16, wants to be an English lecturer.
“We can do anything we set our minds to. Nothing is impossible,” Inganathi said.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay youths shine in international film
Experiences of visually impaired people from several African countries highlighted in new production
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
