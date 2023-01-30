Nelson Mandela Bay man wants land returned to Mfengu people
Property in some of city’s most affluent suburbs on target list
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 30 January 2023
A self-proclaimed AmaMfengu tribal leader, King Bantu “Mthimkhulu” Ntuntwana, is fighting to reclaim land situated in some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most affluent suburbs.
A descendant of Nqokotho Ntuntwana, who is said to be a paramount ruler of the AmaMfengu tribe located in Gqeberha before land dispossessions in the early 1900s, seeks the return of land in Central, Richmond Hill, Mill Park, Newton Park, Mount Croix and Greenacres to the tribal authority of AmaMfengu...
