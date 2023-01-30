Kwazakhele mass shooting death toll rises to eight

Police minister General Bheki Cele and national commissioner General Fannie Masemola will on Monday morning lead a delegation of various experts within the organisation to the scene of Sunday's mass shooting at a birthday party in Kwazakhele.
The death toll has risen to eight overnight and three other people were wounded when two gunmen stormed into a yard in Kwazakhele's Maqanda Street and began shooting while friends celebrated..
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is under way. No arrests have been made at this stage.
The identity of the deceased and wounded are still to be established, the police said in a statement.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the killings.
She has ordered the team of investigators to speedily track and trace the perpetrators.
She also appealed to the community to come forward with any information, pleading with them not to harbour the criminals.
“These victims were killed by criminals and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for these callous and cold blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims,” Mene said.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin or any information relating to the suspects is asked to please contact the Provincial OCI, D/Capt Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.
