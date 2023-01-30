×

News

Intercape bus catches fire near Nanaga

By Herald Reporter - 30 January 2023
BUS ON FIRE: The bus was engulfed in flames near Nanaga, in the direction of Makhanda.
Image: 123RF

An Intercape bus with 31 people on board caught fire while travelling from Gqeberha to Pretoria on Monday afternoon.

The bus was engulfed in flames near Nanaga, in the direction of Makhanda.

According to provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, no injuries were recorded on the scene.

“We are told the driver spotted smoke.

“Before it could become a fire they were able to stop the bus, get the passengers out, and everyone was outside the bus before the fire could engulf it.”

Binqose said the road would remain partially closed with firefighters on the scene.

“We have law enforcement officers controlling and diverting traffic and as soon as the wreckage is removed the road will be reopened and traffic will flow smoothly again,” he said.

Binqose said alternative transport for the passengers would be provided by Intercape.

Intercape was not immediately available for comment.

