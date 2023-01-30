'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings cubs home

Edenvale veterinarian Dr Shabeer Bhoola has denied claims by the community that he owns the tiger which escaped on Monday.
This after videos emerged on social media of a tiger cub playing with Bhoola's dogs.
Bhoola confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had previously brought tiger cubs home but denied knowledge of the animal that escaped on Monday.
“I have brought tiger cubs home to show my kids. That video was taken some time back. The owner of that tiger is from Benoni.”
Bhoola said he often attended to big cats and exotic animals.
“I work with the SA Wildlife rehab centre and I have patients that are big cats.
“I'm not sure if I had seen this tiger because I only see these big cats when they are cubs. When they get bigger it's very difficult to transport them around.”
He said there were at least five tigers that he attends to.
“Most of the cats I see are from the Boksburg or Benoni areas. These cats are usually only with the owner for a short while before they are taken to farms.
“The tigers are quite common — the tiger trade is big in SA. I wouldn't be surprised if there are plenty we are unaware about.”
The situation in Cabot Avenue, Eastleigh Ridge, remains tense as the SPCA continues to caution people to remain indoors as they have no proof the tiger has been captured.
This after private security company Swat SOS 247 claimed its members assisted in darting and capturing the adolescent cat at about 9am.
Edenvale SPCA inspector Hope Mokalapa confronted Swat SOS 247 member Gary Wilson about the whereabouts of the tiger after Wilson's claims it had been captured.
Wilson declined to divulge any further information.
The SPCA has requested SAPS assistance in obtaining a statement from the security company.
