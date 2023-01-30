‘Florence Nightingale’ brings mobile clinic to Kwazakhele and New Brighton

A Gqeberha nurse has been dubbed the Florence Nightingale of Kwazakhele and New Brighton with the launch of her mobile clinic.
Both are areas bursting with activity.
The clinics play a vital role, but they all face a variety of issues, leading to patients not being able to receive the treatment and care they need.
This is a problem that Mbanjwa Healthcare Services aims to solve.
The mobile clinic was started by Vuyokazi Mbanjwa, who obtained her nursing qualification from Ilitha Nursing College.
Raised in New Brighton, she was aware of the health issues faced by her community.
This, combined with her passion for the wellbeing of others, are her motivators and the driving force behind the mobile clinic.
Mbanjwa said the vision of the mobile clinic was not only to provide basic health care, but to assist the young and old, the pregnant and working-class mothers who did not have the luxury of taking time off from work to take their children for treatment.
She said what separated Mbanjwa Healthcare from the local healthcare service providers was that it provided convenience at an affordable cost.
“The current healthcare system within the communities of Kwazakhele and New Brighton have often faced negative feedback when it comes to service delivery and staff attitudes and actions.
“The Mbanjwa mobile clinic will change this by providing efficient service so patients avoid the frustrations that come with standing in long lines, and we will even extend working hours to better assist the working class which forms part of the mobile clinic’s target audience,” she said.
Informing young women about their changing bodies during puberty and teaching family planning to those hoping to start families is another goal for the founder of the clinic.
The spread of false health information and the severe consequences thereof, together with ignorance, is an issue that will be tackled through a number of initiatives from wellness days and social media engagement.
Growing the clinic is a priority for Mbanjwa, and her long-term vision is to see it expanded to other areas.
HeraldLIVE
‘Florence Nightingale’ brings mobile clinic to Kwazakhele and New Brighton
Image: LUKAS BARTH
A Gqeberha nurse has been dubbed the Florence Nightingale of Kwazakhele and New Brighton with the launch of her mobile clinic.
Both are areas bursting with activity.
The clinics play a vital role, but they all face a variety of issues, leading to patients not being able to receive the treatment and care they need.
This is a problem that Mbanjwa Healthcare Services aims to solve.
The mobile clinic was started by Vuyokazi Mbanjwa, who obtained her nursing qualification from Ilitha Nursing College.
Raised in New Brighton, she was aware of the health issues faced by her community.
This, combined with her passion for the wellbeing of others, are her motivators and the driving force behind the mobile clinic.
Mbanjwa said the vision of the mobile clinic was not only to provide basic health care, but to assist the young and old, the pregnant and working-class mothers who did not have the luxury of taking time off from work to take their children for treatment.
She said what separated Mbanjwa Healthcare from the local healthcare service providers was that it provided convenience at an affordable cost.
“The current healthcare system within the communities of Kwazakhele and New Brighton have often faced negative feedback when it comes to service delivery and staff attitudes and actions.
“The Mbanjwa mobile clinic will change this by providing efficient service so patients avoid the frustrations that come with standing in long lines, and we will even extend working hours to better assist the working class which forms part of the mobile clinic’s target audience,” she said.
Informing young women about their changing bodies during puberty and teaching family planning to those hoping to start families is another goal for the founder of the clinic.
The spread of false health information and the severe consequences thereof, together with ignorance, is an issue that will be tackled through a number of initiatives from wellness days and social media engagement.
Growing the clinic is a priority for Mbanjwa, and her long-term vision is to see it expanded to other areas.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News