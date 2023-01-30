Chatty police station members live in fear behind locked gates
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 30 January 2023
Officers at the police station in Chatty — the heart of gangsterism in the northern areas — fear for their safety due to a shortage of staff and a lack of resources.
With their generator broken, officers lock the police station during load-shedding at night, fearing an attack similar to the Ngcobo police massacre, where five police officers and an off-duty soldier were shot...
