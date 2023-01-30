Cele, delegation to visit scene of Kwazakhele mass shooting
By Riaan Marais - 30 January 2023
There is a heavy police presence in New Brighton and Kwazakhele as units from all over Nelson Mandela Bay have been called into the area following Sunday night’s mass shooting in Maqanda Street that left eight people dead.
Police confirmed they would be conducting patrols in the area in anticipation of police minister Bheki Cele’s visit to the scene...
Cele, delegation to visit scene of Kwazakhele mass shooting
There is a heavy police presence in New Brighton and Kwazakhele as units from all over Nelson Mandela Bay have been called into the area following Sunday night’s mass shooting in Maqanda Street that left eight people dead.
Police confirmed they would be conducting patrols in the area in anticipation of police minister Bheki Cele’s visit to the scene...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics