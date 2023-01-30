×

News

Cele, delegation to visit scene of Kwazakhele mass shooting

By Riaan Marais - 30 January 2023

There is a heavy police presence in New Brighton and Kwazakhele as units from all over Nelson Mandela Bay have been called into the area following Sunday night’s mass shooting in Maqanda Street that left eight people dead.

Police confirmed they would be conducting patrols in the area in anticipation of police minister Bheki Cele’s visit to the scene...

