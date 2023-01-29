×

News

Man arrested after girlfriend fatally stabbed

By Herald Reporter - 29 January 2023
Investigations by Kamesh detectives led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on Sunday
WEEKEND MURDER: Investigations by Kamesh detectives led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on Sunday
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who was stabbed multiple times.

The 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, at about 6.55pm, when the suspect allegedly chased his girlfriend, aged 31, with a knife.

The woman ran into a house in Corkwood Street, Tamboville, where she was repeatedly stabbed, according to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart.

A resident who tried to intervene, was also stabbed in the right arm.

“As the woman collapsed outside the house, she was repeatedly stabbed,” Swart said.

“She died at the scene.

“Early this [Sunday] morning, the suspect was apprehended.”

The man will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

HeraldLIVE

