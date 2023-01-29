JUST IN | Seven die, four wounded in mass shooting at Kwazakhele birthday party

Seven people were killed and four wounded in a mass shooting in Gqeberha on Sunday evening.
An afternoon birthday celebration among friends in Kwazakhele’s Maqanda Road turned into a bloody evening as gunmen stormed into the yard and began shooting.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday night that the police were still trying to piece together the information.
“We don’t have much information yet, but it was a mass shooting,” Naidu said.
“There was a birthday celebration at the house and, the next minute, people from outside came in and there was shooting.”
It is unknown at this stage how many gunmen were involved or what the motive was.
“At this stage, there’s not much information about what happened.
“We want people to come forward with information,” Naidu said.
The names of the dead and wounded have not been released yet.
There was a heavy police presence in the yard on Sunday night as police combed the area for evidence.
At least three bodies lay in the yard as shocked residents gathered outside and in the street.
The wounded were rushed to hospital.
A large number of bystanders looked on from a distance as the police took statements from potential witnesses.
Some family members of the victims arrived at the scene but were denied entry One woman was wailing.
New Brighton tavern owner Zonwabele Solwandle, who was at the scene after the shooting, said he knew some of the victims but had no idea of the motive.
“What happened is bad and not acceptable. People were just [relaxing] and no-one knows what just happened,” he said.
Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said his office was informed about the shooting by committee members residing in the areas.
He said it was reported that the men came in and shot at those who were at the house.
“This is now beyond the SAPS.
“I know the police are doing everything in their power to prevent criminal activities but these faceless murders are becoming something else,” he said.
Maqula said he felt for the officers fighting crime.
He said he would be meeting with the police officials during the course of the week to discuss intervention measures.
“Ordinary people are dying,” Maqula said.
“This might be gang-related or not, but we have a group of people who are trigger-happy and we don’t even know where they get the ammunition from.”
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Seven die, four wounded in mass shooting at Kwazakhele birthday party
Image: SUPPLIED
