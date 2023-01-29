Gqeberha school honours men and women in blue
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 29 January 2023
Kleinskool Community Primary School marked National Police Day on Friday by honouring the men and women in blue.
Two members of the Bethelsdorp police station attended a special programme at the school which falls under their policing precinct...
Gqeberha school honours men and women in blue
Kleinskool Community Primary School marked National Police Day on Friday by honouring the men and women in blue.
Two members of the Bethelsdorp police station attended a special programme at the school which falls under their policing precinct...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News