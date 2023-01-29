A culpable homicide case is under investigation after the body of a man was found in Greenbushes on Sunday morning.
Kabega Park police responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle accident on the corner of Cape Road and Nxotyoi Drive at about 7.20am.
They found the body of an unidentified man lying in a ditch next to the road with multiple injuries.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that, according to residents in the area, the driver had failed to stop.
The body was found by pedestrians.
The man was dressed in blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue jersey, a dark brown hoodie and white shoes.
A culpable homicide case is under investigation.
Anyone who may be able to identify the victim or can furnish any information about the accident is urged to call the Kabega Park police station on 082-302-6159, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or go to their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via the MYSAPSAPP.
Body found after suspected hit and run in Greenbushes
