TimesLIVE
Alan Winde wants an audience with Ramaphosa over load-shedding crisis
Senior reporter
Image: Trevor Samson
Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa after he failed to respond to his letter calling for a national state of disaster to be declared in the face of South Africa's deepening energy crisis.
Winde announced on Sunday he will be calling for a meeting.
Earlier this month Winde wrote to Ramaphosa stressing the need for decisive action and gave the president until Friday to respond.
Winde’s letter stated: “Not only is load-shedding ravaging the economy, there is also the risk of food insecurity due to the devastation being wrought on the agricultural sector.
“This has the potential to develop into a humanitarian crisis. Our citizens have every right to be angry at this situation.”
TimesLIVE
