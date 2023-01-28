×

News

Two die in head-on collision near Gamtoos

By Herald Reporter - 28 January 2023
The Land Cruiser's female driver, aged 22, and a male passenger, 39, died on the scene.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Two people died in a head-on collision on the N2 on Friday morning near the Gamtoos River.

At about 9.30am, just before the river,  a Land Cruiser was travelling from Jeffreys Bay towards Gqeberha with two occupants.

A Nissan Hardbody bakkie was travelling in the opposite direction, with the driver the only occupant.

It is alleged that the Land Cruiser was overtaking a vehicle and while travelling on the wrong side of the road it collided with the Nissan bakkie.

The Land Cruiser’s female driver, aged 22, and a male passenger, 39, died on the scene.

The 43-year-old driver of the Nissan bakkie sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Thornhill detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

