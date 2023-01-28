Two people died in a head-on collision on the N2 on Friday morning near the Gamtoos River.
At about 9.30am, just before the river, a Land Cruiser was travelling from Jeffreys Bay towards Gqeberha with two occupants.
A Nissan Hardbody bakkie was travelling in the opposite direction, with the driver the only occupant.
It is alleged that the Land Cruiser was overtaking a vehicle and while travelling on the wrong side of the road it collided with the Nissan bakkie.
The Land Cruiser’s female driver, aged 22, and a male passenger, 39, died on the scene.
The 43-year-old driver of the Nissan bakkie sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Thornhill detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
HeraldLIVE
Two die in head-on collision near Gamtoos
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Two people died in a head-on collision on the N2 on Friday morning near the Gamtoos River.
At about 9.30am, just before the river, a Land Cruiser was travelling from Jeffreys Bay towards Gqeberha with two occupants.
A Nissan Hardbody bakkie was travelling in the opposite direction, with the driver the only occupant.
It is alleged that the Land Cruiser was overtaking a vehicle and while travelling on the wrong side of the road it collided with the Nissan bakkie.
The Land Cruiser’s female driver, aged 22, and a male passenger, 39, died on the scene.
The 43-year-old driver of the Nissan bakkie sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Thornhill detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
News