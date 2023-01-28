×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cape Town cops seize 'stolen' catalytic converters worth R5m

28 January 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Cape Town police bust three suspects for possession of suspected stolen catalytic converters worth R5m.
Cape Town police bust three suspects for possession of suspected stolen catalytic converters worth R5m.
Image: SAPS

Three suspects are set to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court after being bust by police for possession of catalytic converters worth R5m.

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said the Maitland Flying Squad, acting on a tip-off, bust the trio in Killarney Gardens, Cape Town, on Thursday. Police were told the cargo of a hijacked truck was stored in a warehouse on the premises.

“The members proceeded to the address and on arrival at the premises, they accosted two men who were visibly nervous and could not even respond to questions posed to them,” Swartbooi said.  

“The members then proceeded to search the entire premises. Their persistence was rewarded when they confiscated a huge consignment of catalytic converters. While the team were busy with the seizure, a man, claiming to be the manager, arrived at the business premises. He was stopped in his tracks before trying to evade an arrest.  Members ensued with a search of his vehicle, found and confiscated more converters that were concealed in his car's trunk.”

The suspects, aged between 30 and 40, will appear in court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read