‘We will do to Total what we did to Shell’

Community upliftment vs the environment — Bay residents debate oil giant’s offshore gas mining project application

By Guy Rogers - 27 January 2023

Politics, livelihoods and the environment overlapped on Tuesday night at a meeting in the Feather Market Hall centred on a new Total offshore gas mining project application.

Total representatives outlined the company’s application and said though the project would not generate much employment, the company would be looking to support alternative upliftment and development in the target area between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis...

