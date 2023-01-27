×

Truck torched in violent service delivery protest

Bay mayor shocked at conditions in Bayland informal settlement after embarking on walkabout in area

27 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A farmer transporting lucerne on the M19 bore the brunt of the wanton destruction by informal residents who embarked on a violent protest over lack of services on Thursday.

Nxuba farmer  Lourens Coetzer, his 17-year-old son, Christopher, who has Down syndrome, and a worker, Xolani Adams, were fortunate to escape unharmed from the truck, which the protesters torched.  ..

