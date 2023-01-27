Cruise liner season continues to be a major boost for Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism economy.
This week alone, the Bay welcomed three cruise liners at its harbour, bringing a combined 4,764 passengers to its shores.
On Wednesday, the Bay welcomed the German AIDAaura with its 1,266 passengers.
It was joined on Wednesday by the MSC Orchestra, with 1,300 passengers.
On Thursday, the AIDAmar sailed in with 2,198 passengers, departing on Friday.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said it was the AIDAmar’s maiden voyage to Nelson Mandela Bay.
In addition, it was the first time the cruise liner had docked at the same shore, at the same time as its sister ship, the AIDAaura.
Welcoming the AIDAmar’s passengers as they disembarked, Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Luxolo Namette said the city was excited to host them.
“It’s indicative of the recovering tourism sector and the confidence both tourists and the cruise liners have in our beautiful metro and all it has to offer,” Namette said.
“We appeal to stakeholders to improve tourism attraction packages to double and even triple the number of cruise liners and tourists that visit our shores.”
HeraldLIVE
Tourism boost as three cruise liners dock in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: SUPPLIED
Cruise liner season continues to be a major boost for Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism economy.
This week alone, the Bay welcomed three cruise liners at its harbour, bringing a combined 4,764 passengers to its shores.
On Wednesday, the Bay welcomed the German AIDAaura with its 1,266 passengers.
It was joined on Wednesday by the MSC Orchestra, with 1,300 passengers.
On Thursday, the AIDAmar sailed in with 2,198 passengers, departing on Friday.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said it was the AIDAmar’s maiden voyage to Nelson Mandela Bay.
In addition, it was the first time the cruise liner had docked at the same shore, at the same time as its sister ship, the AIDAaura.
Welcoming the AIDAmar’s passengers as they disembarked, Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Luxolo Namette said the city was excited to host them.
“It’s indicative of the recovering tourism sector and the confidence both tourists and the cruise liners have in our beautiful metro and all it has to offer,” Namette said.
“We appeal to stakeholders to improve tourism attraction packages to double and even triple the number of cruise liners and tourists that visit our shores.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News