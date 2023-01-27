Slain Bay mom ‘argued with murder accused before her death’
An alleged argument between a slain single mother and her alleged assailant may have been the prelude to the woman’s murder, the Gqeberha regional court heard on Thursday.
The mutilated body of Shenice Jonathan, of Schauderville, was discovered in an open field in the area in August 2020. She had been stabbed multiple times...
Slain Bay mom ‘argued with murder accused before her death’
Court reporter
An alleged argument between a slain single mother and her alleged assailant may have been the prelude to the woman’s murder, the Gqeberha regional court heard on Thursday.
The mutilated body of Shenice Jonathan, of Schauderville, was discovered in an open field in the area in August 2020. She had been stabbed multiple times...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News