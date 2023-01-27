×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Slain Bay mom ‘argued with murder accused before her death’

Premium
27 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

An alleged argument between a slain single mother and her alleged assailant may have been the prelude to the woman’s murder, the Gqeberha regional court heard on Thursday.

The mutilated body of Shenice Jonathan, of Schauderville, was discovered in an open field in the area in August 2020. She had been stabbed multiple times...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read