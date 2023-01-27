Qaba not off the hook yet?
Audit firm disputes disciplinary board finding that Bay’s economic development boss be cleared of financial misconduct allegations
Premium
By Michael Kimberley - 27 January 2023
Suspended economic development boss Anele Qaba may not be off the hook just yet.
Audit firm PwC is disputing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s disciplinary board finding that he be cleared of financial misconduct allegations arising from a controversial multimillion-rand contract...
